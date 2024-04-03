Youva Stationery acquires licensing rights for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’

Sujoy Roy Bardhan – marketing, communications and OAP head Sony YAY!, said, "We understand the deep connection between kids and their favorite toons. The animated characters play a significant role in shaping kids’ imagination and creativity. With 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' having a huge fan following amongst kids, our collaboration with Youva aims to not just provide stationery but to create and spread moments of happiness. This partnership offers kids exciting new ways to interact with their adored characters, enhancing the stationery experience with the charm and humour of Oggy and the Cockroaches."