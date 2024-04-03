Youva Stationery acquires licensing rights for ‘Oggy and the Cockroaches’

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership will offer a diverse range of stationery products such as notebooks, coloring books, combo kits, and exam boards.
Youva, from the house of Navneet Education, is thrilled to announce its collaboration with the animated series - Oggy and the Cockroaches. Licensed by Xilam Animation for Sony YAY!, the animated comedy has captured the hearts of audiences worldwide over numerous years with its entertaining and humorous storyline.
Oggy, the blue cat, has become an icon, winning the hearts of audiences worldwide. His appeal transcends borders and languages, resonating with viewers of all ages. Kids are drawn to Oggy's endearing nature and relatable experiences, making him a most desired character in the world of friendship. Its success is not just limited to the TV screen; Oggy has become a companion, a friend that kids want to have with them throughout their daily lives.
Youva has secured licensing rights for "Oggy and the Cockroaches" from Sony YAY!. This collaboration will extend across a diverse range of stationery products, including jumbo-size and regular notebooks, colouring and activity books, combo kits and exam boards among others.
This partnership between Youva and 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' aims to infuse joy and creativity into the world of stationery, offering fans and consumers an exciting range of products featuring their favourite animated characters.
"We are delighted to join forces with 'Oggy and the Cockroaches,' a show that has captured the imagination of audiences worldwide," said Abhijit Sanyal, chief strategy officer at Youva. "This collaboration reflects our commitment to bringing newness and joy to our customers through unique and engaging products. We look forward to a successful partnership that will undoubtedly leave a lasting impression on stationery enthusiasts and fans of the beloved animated series."
Sujoy Roy Bardhan – marketing, communications and OAP head Sony YAY!, said, "We understand the deep connection between kids and their favorite toons. The animated characters play a significant role in shaping kids’ imagination and creativity. With 'Oggy and the Cockroaches' having a huge fan following amongst kids, our collaboration with Youva aims to not just provide stationery but to create and spread moments of happiness. This partnership offers kids exciting new ways to interact with their adored characters, enhancing the stationery experience with the charm and humour of Oggy and the Cockroaches."