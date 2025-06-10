Zee Kannada unveils new brand identity

Zee Kannada, a channel in Karnataka reaching 45 million viewers monthly across 12 million households, has launched a new brand identity and ethos: 'Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada.' The channel is reinforcing its connection to Kannada culture with a campaign focused on belonging, community, and everyday experiences.

The campaign centres on the message ‘Koodi Baalidare Swarga Sukha’, highlighting how shared moments and togetherness help overcome challenges.

The story features an army father who is deployed days before his daughter's wedding. In his absence, the village organizes the celebration. On the wedding day, he finds everything arranged. His wife tells him, "Ishtu dodda parivaara jothegidda mele yochisodu enide," which moves him.

Zee Kannada's new brand film depicts Kannada culture, focusing on love, togetherness, and cultural heritage. Set in Mandya, the film features a traditional wedding with elements like the Chappra, Rangoli designs, an ancient temple, and the Arshina Shashtra ritual.

Speaking about the campaign, Kartik Mahadev, chief marketing officer, ZEE Entertainment Enterprises, said, “The campaign ‘Aapka Apna ZEE’, is a powerful multilingual brand film series that brings alive the essence of the many Indias that live in one country. It is a mirror to how India shows up for each other. Each of the seven films is deeply rooted in the cultural milieu of its region— capturing its rhythm, rituals, landscapes, and the authenticity of its people. From the rains becoming a character in Kerala, to a village in Andhra Pradesh known for its legacy of army service, every story reflects the cultural richness and emotional truths of real India. This campaign is a reaffirmation of ZEE’s role as a trusted companion in the daily lives of millions. Saath Hai Toh Baat Hai’ is a sentiment that links to the heartbeat of millions of homes, where ZEE isn’t just watched, but welcomed every day.”

Speaking about the campaign, Deepak Sriramulu, business head of Zee Kannada, shared, “With Sadaa Nimmondige Nimma Zee Kannada, we wanted to create something that feels deeply personal to every Kannadiga. This film isn’t just a story, but it’s a celebration of the everyday bonds, emotions, and values that define our culture. Every frame, every ritual shown is rooted in real life, because that’s what Zee Kannada stands for stories that feel like your own. ‘Koodi Baalidare Swarga Sukha’ isn’t just a saying; it’s a truth we see come alive in homes across Karnataka every single day.”

The campaign was unveiled during the airing of 23rd Zee Cine Awards 2025, with all seven films premiering simultaneously across Zee’s TV channels and digital.