Zepto isn’t delivering cars, clarifies co-founder Aadit Palicha

Zepto co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha clarified his quick commerce brand is not delivering cars in 10 minutes, yet.

Internet was abuzz over such an offering from Zepto after a new ad showed one of its delivery executives picking up the delivery of a Škoda Kylaq from the carmaker’s showroom.

“No, we’re not delivering cars in 10 Minutes… yet. We’ve seen the headlines—Skoda & Zepto delivering cars in 10 minutes?! We love the energy, but let’s clear things up: you won’t be ordering a Škoda Kylaq from the Zepto app (as tempting as that sounds). What you can get in 10 minutes? A test drive of the Škoda Kylaq for now,” wrote Palicha on LinkedIn.