Zepto considers relocating headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru

Zepto is considering relocating its headquarters from Mumbai to Bengaluru in a bid to consolidate its tech and key operational teams, which are currently split between the two cities, according toa report by NDTV Profit. The quick-commerce company has encountered leasing complications at its existing Powai office, as WeWork, the landlord, is vacating the Chromium property.
This situation has prompted the grocery delivery company to seek a larger office in Bengaluru, where a significant portion of its team is already located, sources told NDTV Profit under the condition of anonymity.
The company’s chief human resources officer, tech team, chief financial officer, and co-founder Kaivalya Vohra are already stationed in Bengaluru, while the chief brand officer, chief growth officer, CEO Aadit Palicha, and other operational teams remain in Mumbai.
In addition to the leasing complications, the company has outgrown its current Mumbai office, making a move to Bengaluru a likely option, though not yet finalised. A relocation to Bengaluru would also be more cost-effective for Zepto in the long term, given the lower rents compared to Mumbai, according to sources.
The company is actively searching for properties in Bengaluru, and an official move for all employees could be announced soon, bringing Zepto closer to competitors like Swiggy and Flipkart.