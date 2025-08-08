Zepto launches 10-minute medicine delivery service in four cities

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has launched a pharmacy service that promises to deliver medicines within 10 minutes, co-founder and CEO Aadit Palicha announced on LinkedIn.

The service, called Zepto Pharmacy, is now live in select areas of Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

“Today, we're formally announcing the launch of Zepto Pharmacy – Medicines delivered in 10 minutes,” Palicha wrote. He said the company spent 12 months refining the service before rollout and would prioritise operational standards over rapid expansion.

Zepto enters a market currently dominated by Tata 1MG, PharmEasy, Apollo Pharmacy, and Wellness Forever.

India’s online pharmacy market was valued at $3.18 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $12.71 billion by 2033, according to market research firm IMARC.

“If executed well, this service can seriously improve the lives of millions of customers across the country,” Palicha said.