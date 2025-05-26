Zepto teams up with Truecaller to improve user communication

Zepto, a quick commerce company has partnered with Truecaller, the global communications platform, to improve trust, streamline operations, and ensure clear communication between users and Zepto’s workforce. The system supports fast, reliable interaction across customers, delivery partners, support teams, and new hires in the real-time commerce environment.

Through Truecaller’s Customer Experience Solutions, this collaboration aims to elevate user engagement at every stage of the Zepto journey—from onboarding to doorstep delivery.

Zepto uses Truecaller’s Verified Business Caller ID to display its brand name, logo, and verified badge during calls, helping users identify calls quickly and reducing confusion during customer interactions.

To further enhance customer engagement or communication effectiveness, Zepto leverages Truecaller’s advanced Customer Experience capabilities like Call Reason to add context to calls, Video Caller ID to deliver branded visuals before a call connects, and the Call Me Back feature, which empowers users to reconnect conveniently, especially valuable for missed delivery or onboarding calls.

Going a step further, Zepto has implemented Verified Campaigns to unlock personalised, high-impact targeted outreach via branded calls and SMS.

At the onboarding stage of the Zepto user journey, Truecaller’s SDK powers a 1-tap, OTP-less login for Zepto and Zepto Café, reducing friction at sign-up, minimising drop-offs, and accelerating conversions during peak demand periods.

Commenting on the partnership, Kaivalya Vohra, co-founder, Zepto, said, “In the fast-moving world of quick commerce, trusted communication is foundational to every successful transaction. Whether it’s coordinating deliveries or engaging with users, every interaction must be secure, seamless, and reliable. Our partnership with Truecaller enables us to further safeguard these connections through verified communication channels, enhancing both user trust and operational efficiency. Together, we’re reinforcing our commitment to building a safer, more dependable q-commerce experience.”

Speaking about the collaboration, Priyam Bose, global head, GTM and developer products at Truecaller, said, “Zepto’s promise of speed, convenience, and reliability aligns perfectly with Truecaller’s mission to power trusted and contextual communication at scale. Through our Customer Experience Solutions, we enable Zepto to deliver seamless experiences from secure onboarding to fulfillment while ensuring every interaction is anchored in trust. We’re excited to partner with Zepto as they continue redefining urban convenience in India.”