Zomato board approves ‘Eternal’ as new company name, stock ticker to change

Food giant Zomato has announced that it will rename the company to 'Eternal' and introduce a new logo, a shift that follows over two years of internal use of the name.

Advertisment

In a letter to shareholders, CEO Deepinder Goyal stated that the board has approved the change and sought shareholder support. If approved, the corporate website will move from zomato.com to eternal.com, and the stock ticker will switch from Zomato to Eternal. Eternal will encompass four key businesses—Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure.

Goyal reminisced about Zomato’s evolution from Foodiebay, a transformation that took place 17 years after the company's founding in 2007. He highlighted Zomato’s milestone achievement as the first Indian startup to be included in the BSE Sensex on December 23 last year.

Reflecting on the journey, Goyal noted that while Zomato has generated significant wealth for employees, institutional investors, and retail shareholders, his motivation was never about money. “I started Zomato because I wanted to do something worthwhile with my life. One weekend, I went around town, collected takeaway menus, and uploaded them onto a website—purely in the spirit of service. I never thought it could be a business. I wasn’t looking for revenue, just trying to be helpful,” he shared in his letter.

He also revealed that Zomato began using the name 'Eternal' internally after acquiring Blinkit to differentiate the company from its brand and app.

“We had always planned to publicly rename the company to Eternal once something beyond Zomato became a significant driver of our future," he wrote. "Today, with Blinkit, I feel we are there.”

Goyal emphasised that the change applies to the company, not the Zomato brand or app. “Eternal is a powerful name, and to be honest, it scares me to my core. It is a tall order to live up to because ‘Eternal’ carries both a promise and a paradox. True permanence isn’t built on bold claims of invincibility or the swagger of success,” he added.