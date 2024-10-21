Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal enters health tech with wellness app 'Continue': Reports

Zomato co-founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal has launched a new health-tech venture called ‘Continue,’ aimed at tracking wellness and mental health. The startup aspires to become "The Ultimate Health Tracker." Incorporated in April 2023 under the name Upslope Advisors, official filings reveal Goyal as the director, with Zomato employees Akriti Mehta and Simrandeep Singh listed as additional directors. While specific details remain under wraps, the project signals Goyal's move into the health and wellness space, as mentioned in a report by Moneycontrol.

The platform "Continue" is expected to cover areas like nutrition tracking, sleep monitoring, and preventive healthcare, potentially evolving into a comprehensive wellness hub for both mental and physical health. Deepinder Goyal’s focus on longevity and extending human life is reflected in his interest in mental wellness solutions.

Goyal has already made strides in health tech by investing in Ultrahuman, a wearable tech company tracking vital health metrics like sleep and heart rate. His own fitness journey, where he lost 15 kg over four years, further aligns with his health-focused ambitions.