Zomato CEO updates on Chief of Staff hiring; 18 join the team

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal announced progress on the company’s chief of staff hiring process, confirming that 18 of the selected candidates have already started their roles at Zomato and its group companies, including Blinkit.
In a post on X, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal clarified that those who have joined the company are receiving competitive salaries and stressed that none were required to pay Zomato any money.
His statement follows backlash over his initial job listing in November 2024, where he sought a chief of staff willing to work without pay for a year while donating Rs 20 lakh to Zomato. After facing widespread criticism, Goyal later withdrew the condition.
He shared details about Zomato’s hiring process, revealing that the company received over 18,000 applications for the role from a diverse group, including startup founders who built businesses from their dorm rooms, engineers who rapidly overhauled tech systems, operators skilled at scaling businesses, and talented recent graduates eager to make an impact. He personally interviewed more than 150 candidates. Although the original job post indicated that only one person would be hired, he confirmed that 30 candidates received offers, with 18 already joining the company. Goyal stated that four of the new hires are working directly with him, including two in chief of staff roles.
Goyal stated, "With 18,000+ applications, we're still carefully sifting through this amazing talent pool. This isn't just a one-time hiring sprint—it's a long-term investment in the people who will build the future with us."