Zomato onboards Chief Fitness Officer following CEO's fitness journey

In a bid to empower employees, the food aggregator platform is offering a more productive ecosystem for physical and mental health.
Zomato has onboarded a ‘new kind’ of CFO - Chief Fitness Officer, Anmol Gupta. The development was announced by Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal via X (formerly known as Twitter).
With the onboarding, the CFO is set to work Zomato’s in-house fitness team of nutritionists and counsellors for the well-being of employees, delivery partners and restaurant partners.
The new development is founded upon Goyal’s own fitness journey. The Zomato CEO lost 15 kgs since 2019, as per his blog post.
Goyal has also announced a new fitness facility in Gurugram, with plans of having a dedicated team for mental health to offer a ‘safe space for open conversastions and professional guidance’.
To add to this employee-friendly development, he has also announced period leaves to support women’s health, parental leaves, among other services.