Zomato receives 72% COD orders as people try to get rid of Rs 2,000 notes

After the decision by RBI to withdraw 2000 notes from circulation, people are rushed to get rid of Rs 2,000 notes.
After the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI), decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 notes from circulation. The food aggregator platform Zomato received a record of delivery orders paid in the now withdrawn currency.
According to the platform, 72% of cash on delivery orders were paid with 2000 notes since Friday, the day when RBI made the decision.
The process of exchanging or depositing the currency notes will start today, and the State Bank of India said no ID proof, requisition slips will be required for the exchange of Rs 2,000 notes, and a maximum of 10 notes(Rs 20,000) can be exchanged at a time.