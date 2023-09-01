Zomato redefines food order experience with Zomato AI

Akin to chatting with a friend, Zomato AI takes the user experience to a new level by providing a seamless and a more natural texting style which is almost instant and lag-free. It allows customers to send multiple messages, to which Zomato AI will respond back in almost real-time. This unique feature sets Zomato AI apart from all other AI products that allow only one message at a time.

Proficient in handling complex queries, Zomato AI is designed to be users’ ultimate foodie friend. Stating information from the blog, “It's equipped to answer tough questions like ‘What should I eat when I'm hungover?’ or ‘Can I eat something that is high protein and low carb?’” Satisfying users' craving, Zomato AI helps in discovering the perfect dishes for their rumbling stomach.

Zomato AI is a groundbreaking innovation that will allow customers to discover the right food at the right time and has the potential to redefine food ordering experiences. This feature is gradually rolling out, exclusively for Zomato Gold customers.