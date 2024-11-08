Zomato labels viral video on delivery partner’s Diwali pay as flawed

Food delivery platform Zomato has taken to social media to respond to a viral video that recently appeared online, in which a delivery partner allegedly received only Rs 300 for working on Diwali. In a LinkedIn post, the brand disputed the claim, calling it “inaccurate and disturbing” and clarified that Zomato takes pride in offering competitive earnings for delivery partners, especially during festive times.

The post explained that Zomato prioritises fair compensation for delivery partners and appreciates their efforts, especially as they often work through holidays when others are celebrating.

To clarify, it mentions specific details about the incident in question:

1. The said delivery partner worked for 6 hours on October 30 (he did not login on the day of Diwali, as mentioned in the news articles)

2. He completed 10 deliveries during this period, earning a total of Rs 695.

3. On that same day, other Zomato partners working approximately 10 hours in the same area earned between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,300.

The story gained traction after delivery driver Ritik Tomar posted a video on Instagram detailing his experience working through the evening of Diwali in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. In the video, he documented his six-hour shift from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., showing earnings of Rs 316 after delivering eight orders.

His candid documentation of the night’s work resonated widely, and the video quickly went viral, amassing over 7 million views. Comments ranged from admiration for his dedication to calls for better support for delivery workers, with viewers acknowledging the sacrifices he and others make to ensure service continuity during the holiday season. One commenter shared, “At Diwali, I was standing on my balcony thinking about life... suddenly a Zomato delivery boy on a bicycle arrived to deliver next door. Everyone is celebrating while some are struggling just to get meals.”

Zomato pointed out that misreported figures and exaggerated narratives can impact the livelihood, motivation, and dignity of delivery workers, urging users to avoid spreading misinformation. “Misreported figures and narratives can impact livelihood, motivation, and dignity of individuals working in these roles,” the post noted, encouraging users to exercise responsibility and respect the work of Zomato’s partners.

A few days back, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took on the role of a food delivery agent for a day, alongside his wife, Grecia Munoz, to better understand the challenges faced by the platform's delivery executives.