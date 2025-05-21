Zydus Wellness unveils new corporate brand identity

Zydus Wellness, a science-backed FMCG company, has unveiled its new corporate brand identity, marking a defining step in its transformation journey. The identity refresh presents Zydus Wellness as a science-based organisation focused on community and stakeholder engagement.

The new teal and purple colour palette represents Zydus Wellness’ focus on science and human connection. The teal heart symbolises science, trust, and clarity, while the purple heart reflects care and inclusivity. Together, the colours represent the company's approach to product development and stakeholder engagement.

Speaking on the occasion, Tarun Arora, CEO and whole time director, Zydus Wellness, said, “As the wellness landscape continues to evolve, the refreshed brand identity affirms our intent to embrace change boldly, expand our science-backed portfolio, and deepen our impact through digital wellness innovations and sustainable business practices. The transformation is not just visual, it reflects Zydus Wellness’ renewed focus on becoming a more inclusive, path-breaking, and consumer-first organization with one shared purpose.”

In FY 25, Zydus Wellness reported a growth of 16.2% in net sales on a consolidated basis, which stood at Rs. 26,912 million. Net profit for the period (excluding exceptional items and one-time deferred tax assets) was up by 30.0% and stood at Rs. 3,410 million. EBITDA for the period rose by 23.2% to Rs. 3,797 million.