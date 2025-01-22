Aaj Tak and Explurger Unveil Influencers Lounge at Mahakumbh, bringing the biggest ever digital experience of the Kumbh

Aaj Tak, India’s leading Hindi news channel, has taken a pioneering step in promoting the cultural and spiritual grandeur of the Mahakumbh Mela, 2025 by establishing an exclusive Influencer’s Lounge in collaboration with Explurger, World’s only Social Media Platform for Travellers.

This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to empower digital influencers with a dedicated space and resources to create, curate, and share captivating content from the world’s largest spiritual gathering, the Mahakumbh. Aaj Tak and Explurger are bridging the gap between tradition and technology, amplifying Mahakumbh’s global digital presence; by offering influencers unparalleled access and state-of-the-art facilities.

The Influencer’s Lounge is designed to provide content creators with a supportive environment, featuring high-speed internet, essential equipment, and a comfortable workspace. Open to influencers across the globe, this initiative ensures that creators from diverse backgrounds can participate and contribute to showcasing Mahakumbh on an international stage. This initiative not only facilitates seamless content creation but also helps influencers craft compelling narratives that highlight the cultural and spiritual significance of the Mahakumbh, making the event digitally accessible to audiences worldwide.