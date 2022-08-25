ACT Fibernet to launch OTT aggregator platform, YuppTV scope

YuppTV scope offers users a single- subscription OTT streaming platform with SonyLIV, ZEE5, Voot Select and YuppTV- with an extensive bouquet of live TV channels, while eradicating the tedious task of accessing and managing multiple apps on their devices. Based on viewership patterns, curated manually by a team of experts while also using AI and ML capabilities, the platform delivers a highly curated experience with personalized recommendations. YuppTV Scope further simplifies content discovery by eliminating the need to access multiple apps to find suitable content from device types including Smart TV, PC, Mobile, Tablet, and streaming media players. YuppTV Scope will soon be adding two more premium OTT partners to the subscription package in the coming weeks.

Speaking on the launch, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO – YuppTV, said, “We are excited to partner with ACT Fibernet to launch YuppTv Scope, our single subscription OTT streaming platform for ACT broadband users. YuppTV Scope offers a unique differentiation by bringing traditional TV experience to the platform which we are sure will be enjoyed by platform users. At YuppTV, we look at revolutionizing content consumption in the country and usher in the era of OTT, thorough this tech-driven content curation platform YuppTV Scope.

Commenting on the launch, Ravi Karthik, Marketing Head, Atria Convergence Technology Ltd said, “Today, the OTT market boasts 55+ video entertainment apps and is still growing. With so many choices, Indian OTT customers are finding it difficult to subscribe to multiple video services separately. Thus, OTT aggregation services are becoming more popular in the country. With Yuppscope, we aim to satisfy the rising consumer demand for original content and offer a hassle-free experience of subscribing to many platforms with a single click.”

“We are excited to launch a platform that is fast and provides the best entertainment in the form of a simple monthly subscription with a single sign-up for accessing multiple streaming services” he added