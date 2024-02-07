ACT Fibernet unveils Super App to enhance customer experience

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
It offers a self-help center, UI refresh, an AI chatbot, and other features for an improved in-home Wi-Fi experience.
ACT Fibernet, a broadband and digital services player, announced the relaunch of its mobile app with features that aim to redefine the customer experience in the industry. Reaffirming to it committment to valuing its customers’ time and delivering solutions to internet-related queries, ACT Fibernet has introduced the ACT Super App, designed to provide quick, easy, and accessible solutions.
The broadband brand has completely revamped the mobile app to keep up with the changing technologies. The mobile app has been designed and launched after undertaking extensive research and feedback from users to understand the scope of improvement. Its look and feel aims to make it easier for users to pay bills and raise tickets, track accounts, set reminders, chat with customer care, upgrade plans etc.
The app offers real-time internet query resolution through self-help content and an FAQ section. It allows users to monitor data, speed, and WiFi devices connected through the analyser. Users can set bill reminders, subscribe to value-added services, and adjust fonts, etc. Other features include dark/light mode and font adjustments.
Ravi Karthik, chief marketing and customer experience officer, ACT Fibernet,said, “At ACT Fibernet, we aim to deliver superior customer experience across all our interaction points. Our revamped app, is along the same lines, providing simplified UI, and significantly enhanced features on account management and self-care that aim to make customer’s life simpler and more convenient. With this, I am sure that our customers will feel the ACT advantage and adopt the new app quickly.”
ACT Fibernet is launching a nationwide campaign to raise awareness about its new Super App, targeting audiences through email, SMS, and WhatsApp. The campaign will also feature videos and creatives on social media about app updates. To improve visibility on the app store and generate organic downloads, the campaign will include fresh content related to app store updates.