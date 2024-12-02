AdLift wins digital media mandate for sleep solutions brand King Koil

AdLift, a global digital marketing agency, announces its appointment as the official digital media partner for King Koil, a premium sleep solutions company. This partnership will see AdLift take the helm in driving King Koil’s online presence to elevate brand engagement, expand digital reach, and strengthen customer connections nationwide.
As per the mandate, AdLift will provide the brand with digital media solutions. These will include online search reputation and optimisation, content creation, content marketing, and paid media marketing for King Koil India.
Commenting on the partnership, Prashant Puri, CEO and co-founder of AdLift, said, “We’re honored to be partnering with King Koil, a brand synonymous with quality and comfort. Our team is excited to deliver innovative digital solutions that will amplify King Koil’s online footprint and foster meaningful connections with customers. Together, we aim to redefine the digital landscape of the sleep solutions industry.”
Archit Gupta, MD – King Koil commented, “We are excited to join hands with AdLift as we look forward to elevating our digital presence. With AdLift’s industry experience and hands-on expertise in managing integrated digital services for brands across industries, we are confident this collaboration will further strengthen King Koil's connection with our customers across digital platforms. We look forward to leveraging their expertise to enhance brand engagement and drive impactful results for King Koil.”