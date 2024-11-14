Advertising Club announces fourth edition of D:Code at Google India HQ

The Advertising Club will hold the fourth edition of its annual digital review, D:CODE, on November 28 at Google’s India HQ in Gurgaon. This year’s event, presented by Google, will explore the theme ‘D:CODE THE NOW: How AI is Revolutionising Creative, Media, and the User Landscape in India’ featuring nine industry leaders who will discuss AI’s impact on marketing and advertising.

This year's event will feature nine industry experts, including a surprise speaker, discussing the impact of AI on marketing and user experience. The event, presented by Google, will bring together leaders from tech, marketing, market research, and advertising to explore AI's role in transforming the digital landscape for brands and agencies.

Speaking on bringing D:CODE back for its fourth edition, Rana Barua, president of The Advertising Club, said, “The Advertising Club’s D:CODE was launched as an engaging knowledge platform that aims to inspire and inform the industry. As per market reports, over three quarter of CMOs are already using generative AI and over the next 3 years the adoption is inevitable. Therefore, it is imperative for us to plan for an AI ready marketing eco-system which is what D:Code aims to address in this chapter. We have curated the best minds who will be driving this narrative along with The Advertising Club for an AI positive future.”

Mansha Tandon, chairperson, D:CODE said, “AI is driving innovation, increasing efficiency and helping brands and agencies to explore new ways of consumer engagement and communication. With AI as the central theme, D:CODE’s 2024 edition will turn the spotlight on how our industry is leveraging the power of AI, thus helping brands to shine and create clutter-breaking narratives. Collaboratively our 9 distinguished speakers will cover a wide spectrum of all things AI. We look forward to an evening filled with learning and knowledge sharing at D:CODE 2024.”

Presented by Google, the fourth edition of D:CODE is scheduled to take place on Thursday, November 28 at Google’s India HQ in Gurgaon, 5:30 pm onwards.