After Airtel, Jio teams up with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to offer Starlink in India

Jio Platforms, the digital arm of Reliance Group, announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement with SpaceX to provide Starlink's broadband internet services in India. The deal is subject to SpaceX obtaining the necessary approvals to operate Starlink in the country.

This move comes shortly after Bharti Airtel signed a similar agreement with SpaceX, signalling increased competition in the satellite internet sector.

Additionally, Jio and SpaceX are exploring ways to combine their infrastructure to improve India’s digital network.

“Ensuring that every Indian, no matter where they live, has access to affordable and high-speed broadband remains Jio’s top priority," said Mathew Oommen, group CEO, Reliance Jio. "Our collaboration with SpaceX to bring Starlink to India strengthens our commitment and marks a transformative step toward seamless broadband connectivity for all. By integrating Starlink into Jio’s broadband ecosystem, we are expanding our reach and enhancing the reliability and accessibility of highspeed broadband in this AI-driven era, empowering communities and businesses across the country."

“We applaud Jio’s commitment to advancing India’s connectivity” said Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX. “We are looking forward to working with Jio and receiving authorisation from the Government of India to provide more people, organisations and businesses with access to Starlink’s highspeed internet services.”