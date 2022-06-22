After Hybrid workplace, it’s the era of Hybrid selling: LinkedIn State of Sales APAC 2022

Top performers are thriving due to their intelligent use of technology

With 4 in 5 (83%) top performers (those reaching 150% quota or more) in India admitting to always putting the buyer first, it is evident that customer experience is dominating their minds – and tech is becoming fundamental to this pursuit. By helping them understand buyer behaviour, sales technology is allowing sellers to add value and maximise the experience for their customers. According to the survey, over 2 in 5 younger (under 35 years) sales professionals today are driving customer experience by using data more often for defining buying committees (42%) and targeting accounts more likely to buy on the basis of geolocations (43%).