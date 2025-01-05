After YouTube show's success, Samay Raina to launch "India's Got Latent" app

Standup comedian Samay Raina has launched a new app called "India's Got Latent", named after his popular YouTube show. He aims to eventually make the app like an OTT platform.

Advertisment

The app will have India's Got Latent episodes and more shows on genres like poetry, rap, etc. Announcing the app on his Instagram story, Raina said that the content on the app will not follow brand guidelines so there will be no censorship.

India's Got Latent is a parody of the popular reality TV show India's Got Talent. It is inspired by Kill Tony (a show hosted by American comedian Tony Hinchcliffe), but the show has a unique scoring format: contestants showcase their talents before a panel of judges and rate their performance out of 10. If their self-rating matches the judges’ average score, they win the entire ticket revenue from that episode.

Some of the episodes are available exclusively for members who have taken his YouTube subscription, which costs Rs 59 per month. Raina has hosted guests such as Siddhant Chaturvedi, Badshah, Poonam Pandey, Rakhi Sawant, Vipul Goyal, and other content creators and comedians on the show.

Raina's decision to not censor content and to not follow brand guidelines on the app, can keep brands away. Given its YouTube show’s immense popularity, brands are capitalising on the buzz by sponsoring the show. POP UPI, a fintech startup, and used-car retail platform Spinny, have sponsored episodes. However, Raina, who is renowned for his edgy and dark humour, occasionally uses strong language, which can be a cause for concern for some brands.