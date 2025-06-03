Agoda rolls out AI travel planner in India with Ayushmann Khurrana

Agoda has launched a limited-time AI Vacation Planner for Indian users, developed using Google’s AI technology. The tool is available until 30 June on a campaign website, and aims to simplify travel planning with personalised itineraries.

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana features as the campaign’s face, taking on the role of "Chief Wellness Officer" Mr. Vacaywala. The platform creates itineraries based on user preferences, using Google Gemini for natural language processing and Imagen for visual outputs.

The campaign will run for a limited time, with the AI Travel Planner available on the AgodaVacationPlanner website until 30 June. In the videos, Ayushmann Khurrana, as Mr. Vacaywala, presents personalised travel itineraries and addresses users by their first name.

Ayushmann Khurrana shared, “Travel is all about discovery and inspiration. Agoda’s use of AI to create personalised recommendations and stunning visuals makes it easier for people to dream, plan, and book their next adventure. And the best part is that we take away the stress of putting together an itinerary, because we do it for you! It’s amazing to see AI bring such creativity to life and I’m proud to be part of this innovation.”

Agoda’s AI Travel Planner was created in collaboration with Google. The combination of Google Gemini and Imagen, with Agoda’s global inventory, delivers customised destination and itinerary suggestions based on travelers’ personal needs and desires.

This means Indian travelers can get a tailor made itinerary in a matter of seconds and receive additional discounts in the process, without having to go through the over 5 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities that are available on Agoda’s platform.

Gaurav Malik, country director India, Sri Lanka, and Nepal at Agoda, shared, "Imagine travel planning that's as exciting and smooth as the journey itself. That's what we've achieved by blending Google's advanced AI models with Ayushmann Khurrana's dynamic Mr. Vacaywala. On the campaign website AgodaTravelPlanner.com, we've redefined the travel planning experience to be both personal and inspiring, and we're absolutely thrilled to make this available to Indian travelers this month!"

“At Google, we believe in empowering visionaries to transform industries. Our collaboration with Agoda is a perfect example, as we collectively embark on a journey to truly reimagine travel – moving beyond simple bookings to instantly personalized, vividly inspiring journeys for every traveler, powered by advanced AI,” said Pulkit Lambah, industry head for travel, Google Asia Pacific.

The campaign targets different types of travellers using Google AI through YouTube and Google Ads. Agoda developed the campaign with Kulfi Collective and AI studio TrueFan. The Agoda Vacation Planner is available at AgodaVacationPlanner.com for Indian users. Agoda will promote the platform through YouTube and Meta.