aha & JioSaavn collaborate to launch an exciting subscription offer

New users to get both subscriptions at the cost of one.
Video streaming service aha and JioSaavn, South Asia’s leading audio OTT service, have partnered to offer access to each other’s content at the price of one. With this partnership both aha and JioSaavn will offer one-year subscription of both apps to the new users at an effective price of Rs399/- with 50% discount from the actual annual subscription price of Rs 798/- on both platforms independently.
The partnership will allow new users to stream 80 million plus audio tracks on JioSaavn and access to 250+ films, series and original shows such as Unstoppable, Telugu Indian Idol, Bheemla Nayak, DJ Tillu , and many more on aha. Starting today (May 10 2022), aha and JioSaavn unlock access to a world of entertainment, with the #OkeDebbaKiAataPaata (translated; Songs and Shows at one shot) campaign.
The latest partnership underscores aha’s aim to entertain the audience in their native language and JioSaavn’s commitment to providing a superlative audio streaming experience to users in regional markets with the most relevant content offerings. Additionally, the association will drive organic subscription growth for both platforms while adding value to their new users that sign up for this offer. At present, aha and JioSaavn’s annual subscriptions are priced at Rs. 399. With this collaboration both brands will offer annual subscription at the price of one ie., Rs 399 per annum for their new users.
Commenting on the partnership, Ajit K Thakur, CEO, aha, said, “We at aha are delighted to partner with JioSaavn for this exclusive offer. Our partnership with JioSaavn reemphasizes our commitment to generate better value for our users with exclusive partnerships. We warmly welcome our new users to enjoy both aha and JioSaavn annual subscription at 50% discount”