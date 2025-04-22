AI actor Naisha Bose teams up with jewellery brand for new campaign

Kalon Art Jewellery, a Hyderabad-based brand, has announced a collaboration with Naisha Bose, Bollywood’s first AI-generated celebrity. The partnership aims to combine jewellery design with digital innovation.

The campaign is for the new ‘Wildfire’ collection in collaboration with AI-generated celebrity Naisha Bose. Part of the #KalonXNaisha campaign, the collection features designs inspired by bold and expressive themes.

Additionally, Naisha Bose now joins KALON ART JEWELLERY’s celebrated roster of muses, including Meenakshi Chaudhary, Malaika Arora, Samantha Ruth Prabhu Alaya F, Heena Khan, Mouni Roy, Kalki Koechlin, and Bhumi Pednekar.

“With Naisha Bose, we've found the perfect brand collaborator for our Wildfire collection. She is a digital pioneer whose bold presence mirrors our design philosophy,” said Samyuktha Valluru, creative director and founder at KALON ART JEWELLERY. “This partnership represents our commitment to pushing boundaries in both craftsmanship and marketing. As the jewellery world evolves, we're proud to lead the conversation by embracing AI to connect with the next generation of consumers.”

Produced by Amazing Indian Stories (AIS), the AI content studio behind Naisha’s upcoming film, the #KalonXNaisha campaign uses AI-driven storytelling to feature the digital character.

The team at AIS added, “KALON ART JEWELLERY’s decision to collaborate with Naisha speaks volumes about their visionary approach. This isn’t just advertising; it’s a cultural moment where luxury welcomes digital innovation. What makes this partnership extraordinary is the perfect alignment of values: both Kalon and Naisha represent boldness, innovation, and future-forward thinking.”