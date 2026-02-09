AI.com launches with Super Bowl ad, signals push to mainstream AI agents

A new AI platform is generating buzz online after its Super Bowl commercial triggered a massive surge in traffic. The website, AI.com, is owned by Kris Marszalek, co-founder and CEO of Crypto.com.

Marszalek, who will continue to run both companies, is positioning AI.com as his next mass-market technology push, this time focused on AI rather than digital assets.

The platform officially launched on 8 February with a 30-second ad that aired during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 60. The spot featured glowing orbs colliding to form the AI.com logo, alongside the message that “AGI is coming,” and invited viewers to visit the site to claim their personal handles.

The ad closed with a playful jab at industry rivals, flashing usernames such as AI.com/Sam, Mark, and Elon- widely seen as references to some of the most prominent CEOs in the AI space.

What followed was something even the company likely did not anticipate. The surge in Super Bowl traffic reportedly crashed the AI.com website, with viewers taking to social media to express their frustration.

“Insane traffic levels. We prepared for scale, but not for THIS,” Marszalek wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As per its website, AI.com is on a mission to ‘accelerate the arrival of AGI’ by building a decentralised network of autonomous, self-improving AI agents capable of performing real-world tasks for the good of humanity.

The company says its platform allows users to generate a personal AI agent that can operate on their behalf, handling tasks such as organising work, sending messages, executing actions across apps, building projects and more.

“The key differentiating feature is the agent’s ability to autonomously build out missing features and capabilities to complete real-world tasks. Such improvements will subsequently be shared across millions of agents on the network, massively increasing the utility of each agent for AI.com users,” the company says in its blog post.

The platform is also expected to expand its use cases, with plans to allow users to deploy agents for tasks such as trading stocks, automating workflows, managing daily schedules through calendars, or even handling activities like updating dating profiles.

“All user agents operate in a dedicated secure environment where data is segregated and encrypted with user-specific keys, and agents are restricted to their user’s capability limits,” the company adds.