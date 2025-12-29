Airtel adds Cartoon Network Classics at Rs 59 per month on Digital TV

Bharti Airtel has introduced Cartoon Network Classics, a new ad-free channel available exclusively on its Airtel Digital TV platform, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery.

The channel features a lineup of animated shows including Tom and Jerry, The Flintstones, Looney Tunes, Scooby Doo and Johnny Bravo. It is positioned as a dedicated destination for classic Cartoon Network content aimed at family audiences and viewers familiar with these titles from the 1990s and early 2000s.

Commenting on the launch, Pushpinder Singh Gujral, DTH-business head, Airtel said: “Airtel Cartoon Network Classics adds a unique entertainment layer to our portfolio and offers customers a chance to reconnect with iconic stories and characters that are loved even today. We are pleased to make this channel available to all our DTH & IPTV users and look forward to bringing more such curated experiences to our customers.”

The channel is priced at Rs 59 per month and is available on Channel 445 in both English and Hindi. It can be accessed across connected set-top boxes such as Xstream and IPTV, as well as non-connected HD and SD boxes.

Talking about the collaboration, Arjun Nohwar, managing director, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery said: “Cartoon Network Classics celebrates the enduring legacy of characters and stories that have entertained audiences worldwide for generations. At Warner Bros. Discovery, our focus is on keeping these stories accessible and relevant for today’s audiences. Through our collaboration with Airtel, we are pleased to bring these iconic favourites to Indian screens in a new and accessible format, enabling fans to reconnect with cherished childhood memories while introducing a new generation to the original cartoons that helped shape global pop culture.”

Airtel says the channel can be activated through multiple options, including the set-top box interface, a missed call and the Airtel Thanks app. The launch adds to Airtel’s portfolio of value-added entertainment services offered on its television platform.