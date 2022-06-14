Airtel launches multiplex in the Metaverse

Speaking about the launch of the multiplex, Rajat Ojha, founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), said, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel and bring alive India’s first multiplex in the metaverse. Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it.”