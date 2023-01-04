Aisle launches Jalebi, a dating app exclusively for desi GenZ's

Jalebi aims to be the antidote to the shallow and often inconsequential arc of game-like casual dating.
Aisle, India's market leader in high-intent dating apps, unveiled Jalebi, the newest addition to their suite of dating apps, this week. Exclusively built for the single, progressive and predominantly Gen Z market, Jalebi makes way for a long overdue glow-up in the Indian dating scene. Jalebi is a loud, proud and authentic voice created to inspire and help members meet the right people in a safe environment.
Aisle's new venture captures the attention of singles who are tired of frivolous, casual dating and are looking at dating with a little more depth. Aptly named to highlight its desi and out-of-the-box features, Jalebi caters to the urban Indian youth’s need for intelligent dating and meaningful companionship in a sea of dating apps that do the opposite.
With the tagline 'Seriously good dating', Jalebi aims to be the antidote to the shallow and often inconsequential arc of game-like casual dating.
Inspired by the neo-pop art movement, Jalebi introduces desi-modern and vibrant visuals into the app's framework. Other than a safe and friendly community of singles, Jalebi's features include selfie-verified profiles to create a more credible community, a mosaic profile design that makes more information about a member available at a glance, and audio prompt options that allow members to level up on their dating game to establish a higher level of trust.
Sharing his excitement on the launch of Jalebi, Able Joseph, founder & CEO, Aisle said, "Aisle has never really ventured into the 18-24 age group - a generation that is way more open and aware of what's happening around the world. It was time to think differently for our growing audience - and create an experience that matched this segment's dating goals. Jalebi is a new take on relationships and dating for the younger generation. The aim is to provide members with a trustworthy space to connect and have their voice heard."
With the launch of Jalebi, Aisle hopes to disrupt casual dating by making dating amongst the urban progressive youth more intelligent. Jalebi is now available to download on IOS and Android!