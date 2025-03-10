Ajay Devgn launches Prismix, an AI-driven media venture for storytelling

Ajay Devgn has launched Prismix, an AI-driven media company focused on generative AI storytelling. The venture aims to help filmmakers, brands, and creators produce high-quality, scalable content using advanced AI technology.

Ajay Devgn has been named Chairman of Prismix, an AI-driven media company. The leadership team includes Danish Devgn as Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Vatsal Sheth as Co-Founder & CEO, and Sahil Nayar as Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer. Prismix aims to integrate AI technology into storytelling and content creation.

Ajay Devgn, chairman, Prismix, "With Prismix, we are stepping into the future of storytelling. AI is not just a tool but a creative partner that can help filmmakers and brands bring their vision to life in ways never imagined before. Our goal is to revolutionise media by making high-quality, AI-driven content more accessible and scalable."

Danish Devgn, co-founder and chief business officer, "Prismix is about bridging the gap between technology and creativity. AI offers endless possibilities, and we are here to harness its full potential to empower creators, brands, and storytellers."

Vatsal Sheth, co-founder and chief executive officer, "With this company, we aim to redefine entertainment and guide AI in media. We specialise in harnessing the power of AI to revolutionise media and entertainment. Our commitment lies in creating an ecosystem where storytelling meets efficiency, enabling stunning content production at scale."

Sahil Nayar, co-founder and chief creative officer, "Creativity should never be limited by resources or technology. With Prismix, we are breaking barriers, allowing imagination to flourish through AI-powered storytelling."

Prismix focuses on using generative AI for content creation across short films, series, graphic novels, music videos, corporate content, and social media campaigns. The company aims to make complex projects more accessible and is collaborating with media, education, and other sectors to develop AI-driven content.