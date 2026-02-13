AJIO enters the micro-drama space with Instagram-first series ‘SUIT YOURSELF’

AJIO, a leading fashion and lifestyle platform has launched an original Instagram-first micro-drama series, ‘SUIT YOURSELF’, marking a shift towards long-form, character-led storytelling as part of its brand-building efforts.

The six-episode series, comprising 180-second episodic drops, extends the universe of AJIO’s most recent advertising campaign and follows three friends and flatmates, Anya, Rohan, and Rhea, as their shared living arrangement gives way to emotional conflict, blurred boundaries and personal reckonings.

Starring Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, and Helly Thakkar, the micro-drama moves beyond the constraints of a traditional brand film, allowing characters to exist in a narrative of their own. What begins as light-hearted banters around the day-to-day lives of friends living together, their varied equations, and first impressions, quickly evolve into heightened drama, reflecting the complexities of modern-urban relationships.

Designed for Instagram-first consumption, each episode ends on a cliffhanger, encouraging sustained viewer engagement across the season. The brand AJIO and its offerings appear organically within the narrative, functioning as an extension of character and emotional state rather than overt brand messaging.

Introducing AJIO ORIGINALS: AJIO ORIGINALS is AJIO’s new branded content slate, conceived to create various brand IPs. It marks the brand’s foray into narrative-driven formats as part of its ongoing brand-building efforts. The micro drama, ‘SUIT YOURSELF’ is the first release under the AJIO ORIGINALS banner.

As audiences increasingly gravitate towards story-led content over interruption-based advertising, micro-dramas offer brands the ability to build emotional continuity and cultural relevance over time. The format allows for deeper character exploration while remaining native to social platforms, where viewers are more inclined to engage with episodic narratives than traditional campaign films.

Speaking on the micro-drama series, an AJIO Spokesperson said, “Today’s audiences connect with stories, not just campaigns. With AJIO ORIGINALS – SUIT YOURSELF, our new micro-drama format blends entertainment with effortless brand presence, creating quick, relatable moments that people can enjoy and share. It’s a modern storytelling approach where fashion becomes part of everyday narratives, not a forced insert.”

Speaking at the launch, Afroz Khan, filmmaker (Orange Elephant), said “We approached AJIO’s micro-drama series with the belief that audiences connect with stories before they connect with advertising. So the show was built around relatable situations, character-led writing, and talent that feels authentic to how people discover fashion today, which is clearly reflecting in how brands are increasingly exploring micro-drama as a storytelling-led ad format.”

The micro-drama rolled out exclusively on AJIO’s Instagram handle and on their app, with the first daily episodes being dropped, starting from 7th February, the beginning of Valentine’s week.

The campaign spanned across the brand’s instagram handle, together with a specially curated Valentine’s Day curation led page on AJIO’s app. The last 2 episodes would be accessible on the AJIO app, before they are released on Instagram.