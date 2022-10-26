Alphabet misses Wall Street expectations as YouTube Ad revenue drops 1.9% in the Third Quarter

In order to compete with the TikTok app, YouTube developed its short-form video feature, Shorts, during the previous two years. Google announced in June that there were more than 1.5 billion monthly active viewers of YouTube Shorts. This year, YouTube started running advertisements in Shorts, and in the first quarter of 2023, YouTube Shorts will provide a revenue-sharing programme for creators who fit specific requirements. Less than the 55% that are split among the creators of the main YouTube Partner Program, YouTube will only pay 45% of revenue to Shorts creators apportioned depending on views.