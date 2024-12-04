Amagi acquires Argoid AI

Amagi, a Bangalore-based cloud SaaS technology company for broadcast and CTV, has acquired Argoid, a company specialising in recommendation engines and programming automation for OTT platforms.

The integration of Argoid's algorithms into Amagi's platform will enhance the functionality of its Amagi NOW and CLOUDPORT offerings. "Amagi has been investing in AI/ML over the last couple of years. We strongly believe in the AI/MLs pivotal role in transforming the Media and Entertainment industry, creating efficiencies, enhanced monetisation, and a superlative viewer experience," said Baskar Subramanian, co-founder and CEO Amagi."With this acquisition, Amagi will integrateArgoid’s AI components into its award-winning cloud solutions, significantly enhancing value for our customers. The combined tech expertise of both companies will address key challenges in the streaming industry, such as content discoverability, viewer retention, and intelligent programming.”

Argoid founders Gokul Muralidharan, Soundararajan Velu, and Chackaravarthy E will join Amagi to enhance AI integration in its offerings.

“We are thrilled to join forces with Amagi, a true leader in media technology,” said Gokul Muralidharan. “This partnership allows us to scale our AI-driven solutions, delivering even greater customer value. Together, we will revolutionise how content is programmed and distributed in the digital era.”