Amar Ujala launches AI Chatbot 'Sarathi' for Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

Amar Ujala announced the launch of ‘Sarathi’, a cutting-edge AI-powered chatbot designed to assist pilgrims attending the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

‘Sarathi’, which translates to ‘charioteer’ in English, will serve as a virtual guide, offering information on various aspects of the Maha Kumbh Mela. From details about the auspicious bathing dates and rituals to information on accommodation, transportation, and local attractions, ‘Sarathi’ will be available to answer all queries related to the event.

Key features of ‘Sarathi’ include:

Real-time information: Pilgrims can get instant updates on schedules, events, and any changes to the Mela.

Personalised assistance: The chatbot can provide tailored recommendations based on individual preferences and needs.

Multilingual support: ‘Sarathi’ is available in both Hindi and English, catering to a diverse audience.

Accessibility: The chatbot can be accessed through a simple link.

“We are excited to introduce ‘Sarathi’ as a valuable resource for pilgrims attending the Maha Kumbh Mela. By leveraging the power of artificial intelligence, we aim to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience and ensure that devotees can make the most of their visit. We are thrilled to introduce a powerful tool for brands seeking to connect with the vibrant Hindi speaking community,” said Jaideep Karnik, head of content and Amar Ujala Web at Amar Ujala.

Unparalleled Brand Engagement Opportunities:

Targeted Reach: The Sarathi AI Chatbot allows brands to precisely target their desired audience within the vast Hindi speaking market.

Personalized Interactions: The chatbot enables personalised conversations with users, delivering tailored messages and recommendations based on individual preferences and interests.

Data-Driven Insights: The chatbot provides valuable data and analytics on user interactions, allowing brands to gain deep insights into audience behavior and preferences.

Enhanced Customer Service: The chatbot can be integrated into customer service channels, providing instant support and resolving queries efficiently.

Increased Brand Visibility: The chatbot provides a platform for brands to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

Enhanced Brand Image: By leveraging AI technology and providing innovative customer experiences, the chatbot helps to enhance brand image and reputation.

Cost-Effective Marketing: Compared to traditional marketing channels, the chatbot offers a cost-effective solution for reaching a large audience.

"We believe 'Sarathi' has the potential to transform the pilgrimage experience. By leveraging AI, we aim to make the journey more informed, seamless, and enriching for devotees, while also offering opportunities for collaboration with brands looking to connect with this deeply engaged community," said Bhagat Singh Chauhan, head of engineering at Amar Ujala.