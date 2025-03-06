Amazon Ads launches Sponsored TV in India, providing full-funnel advertising solution

Amazon Ads has announced the availability of Sponsored TV, a self-service ad solution, for brands of all sizes that sell on Amazon.in. Sponsored TV enables brands to run streaming TV campaigns to reach audiences through Amazon’s exclusive and premium streaming content, starting with Amazon MX Player.
“At Amazon Ads, we believe that brand-building strategies, like video advertising, should be accessible to businesses of all sizes—regardless of budget or expertise. With Sponsored TV, we’re democratising streaming TV advertising in India, enabling brands to run efficient video campaigns using our flexible, self-service tools. Powered by machine learning optimization models, Sponsored TV campaigns provide efficient reach by leveraging trillions of Amazon's first-party streaming, shopping, and browsing signals to create relevant ad experiences for viewers across screens.” said Kapil Sharma, director, Amazon Ads India.
Small and medium-sized brands can often be intimidated by the cost of TV advertising, and don’t have the understanding of how to measure the value to justify the spend. According to research conducted by Amazon, these marketers often lack TV-quality creative to get started. Media-consumption research from Axios Media Trends also indicates that streaming TV is eclipsing linear TV as the top method of TV consumption. Sponsored TV empowers brands to reach the growing cord-cutter audience with self-service controls and measurement, efficient flexibility and the required creative support.
Sponsored TV enables brands to use the flexibility of Amazon Ads sponsored ads tools, including no minimum campaign spend, and no upfront commitments. Brands can create streaming TV campaigns in just a few clicks within the Amazon Ads console or using the Amazon Ads API.
“TV advertising is no longer just for the big brands,” said Patrick Miller, co-founder of Flywheel. “With self-serve buying and closed-loop measurements, Sponsored TV makes streaming TV advertising a cost-efficient option for emerging and enterprise brands that want to connect the entertainment and shopping journey for customers.”
Brands with existing TV-quality assets can use those same creatives in their Sponsored TV campaigns. Brands that are new to streaming TV advertising and don’t have TV-quality creative can take advantage of Amazon’s creative services. Amazon Ads offers services to build creative using a brand’s digital and social media assets at varying rates. Brands can also use their TV-quality creative across other Amazon Ads placements, including in their brand stores and other sponsored ads campaigns.
Sponsored TV campaigns benefit from machine learning–powered optimisation models informed by Amazon’s first-party shopping and entertainment signals. Brands can engage with audiences likely to be interested in specific types of content, including reality series, comedy and international shows, and reach audiences interested in products in categories sold in the Amazon store. To help brands understand and measure campaign performance in real time, advertisers have access to self-service campaign metrics like the number of ad-attributed branded searches and detail page views.