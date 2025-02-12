Amazon Ads rolls out new features & full-funnel capabilities

The advertising landscape in India is constantly evolving. Programmatic is acting as a key enabler for brands to reach out to these consumers across their complex digital journeys. In recent years, we have seen growth in programmatic transactions as advertisers become increasingly aware of the benefits it delivers on scale and efficiency for their investments. As the dentsu-e4m Digital Advertising Report 2025 reveals, 42% of digital ad spends now flows through programmatic channels, a trend poised for continued growth.

Advertisment

As per The Forrester Wave report that focused on leading omnichannel Demand Side Platforms (DSP), ‘Amazon Ads offers a full-funnel DSP solution, with high-yielding inventory and a verifiable revenue impact,’ according to the vendor profile. Amazon Ads is also noted for ‘differentiating its vision and innovation for AI-driven decision-making based on a variety of uniquely strong signals.’ The report also states that ‘Amazon DSP shines due to its unique, authenticated insights about audiences’ retail and viewership behaviours.’ The Amazon DSP received the highest score for strategy, vision, innovation and product roadmap.

As a customer obsessed brand, Amazon Ads has been working on key features for the Amazon DSP to deliver better customer experience and help advertisers achieve their goals across the purchase funnel efficiently.

With focus on unlocking efficient reach for awareness campaigns, Amazon DSP has launched Programmatic Guaranteed deals feature across video and display. Programmatic Guaranteed deals have significant importance in India’s programmatic advertising landscape where direct deals are made between advertisers and media owners. With this capability Amazon DSP enables deal-based buying on publisher audiences and programmatic buys on its own signals for all the video buys.

To help customers plan better audience reach across the funnel, Amazon Ads introduced a new audience cohort within Amazon DSP in India: Shopper Personas. These audiences are based across multiple signals through their retail and content consumption patterns while keeping in mind their complex path to purchase. Shopper Personas will enable advertisers and agencies to achieve the right mix of scale, relevance and efficiency across awareness and consideration objectives.

Amazon Ads also launched Ads Planner to enable agencies and advertisers to leverage a goal-based media planning workflow on Amazon DSP. This not only simplifies the planning process for advertisers, but also enables real time audience understanding and reduce dependence on manual intervention. Amazon DSP will unlock more control for advertisers and agencies on their media planning and execution. Ads Planner will help advertisers size up the audience opportunity to achieve their marketing goals across the customer journey. It will also help them understand the deduplicated reach and frequency across video and display formats. To drive higher efficiencies, the tool has the capability to guide budget allocation and help achieve the required campaign objectives within set range.

“In order to produce tangible business outcomes, Amazon DSP combines precision with agility. Through high-affinity audience insights, we have used cases that helped brands reach 84% more new customers. Real-time signals also enable us to enhance product recall. The robust insights and seamless integration help optimize full-funnel strategies. The updates in Amazon DSP help brands in creating meaningful connections and achieving marketing objectives,” said Karthik Shankar, Head of Digital Trading, GroupM.

In addition to these features, Amazon Ads has also launched Amazon Ad Tag (AAT 2.0) to further increase focus on ads addressability. AAT2.0 will enable advertisers to extend Amazon DSP’s measurement capabilities to destination pages of their choice (D2C website, lead generation landing page, etc.). AAT 2.0 offers greater flexibility and ease of use (via 3rd party tag manager implementation support).

These latest features underscore the unwavering commitment by Amazon Ads to enable advertisers with innovative tools that can help them drive meaningful campaigns across the marketing funnel from awareness to conversion.