Amazon advertising revenue jumps 19% in Q1 2025

Amazon posted robust figures for the first quarter of 2025, especially highlighting a significant growth in its advertising segment.

The company achieved net sales of $155.7 billion, marking a 9% year-over-year increase, and operating income reached $18.41 billion, reflecting a substantial rise from the previous year.

A standout performer was Amazon’s advertising business which generated $13.9 billion in revenue, a 19% increase compared to the same quarter last year.

“We’re pleased with the start to 2025, especially our pace of innovation and progress in continuing to improve customer experiences,” said Andy Jassy, President and CEO, Amazon.