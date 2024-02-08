Amazon collaborates with Reach to enhance ad relevance : Report

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The partnership represents an important shift in digital marketing, highlighting the importance of using contextual signals to place advertisements.
Amazon.Com, Inc has partnered with Reach, a UK-based publisher, to utilise customer data for enhancing online advertising precision, as reported by yahoo!finance.
This move responds to the media sector's quest for innovative solutions following Alphabet Inc.'s Google decision to phase out third-party cookies, which are crucial for tracking user behavior and refining advertisements.
Google's actions signal significant changes in online user tracking, impacting the $600 billion online advertising industry. As Google initiates the removal of cookies from Chrome, following a similar strategy by Apple Inc. for Safari, the focus shifts towards leveraging first-party, contextual data, according to the Financial Times.
Through this collaboration, Amazon aims to optimise ad targeting on Reach's platforms by aligning ads with users' consumed content, thus bypassing the reliance on third-party cookies.
The effort highlights the changing nature of digital marketing, showing a strong preference for using first-party data and contextual advertising instead of traditional cookie-based approaches.
Jon Steinberg, CEO of Future, a competing FTSE 250 publisher, highlighted the profound impact of third-party cookies' disappearance on the advertising market. He also emphasised the growing importance of publishers renowned for high-quality editorial content, extensive reach, and robust first-party data.
He envisioned closer collaboration between advertisers, agencies, and premium publishers to effectively target audiences that drive brand outcomes.
This strategy aims to enrich companies’ data reserves, ensuring they remain competitive in targeting and reaching their desired audiences effectively.