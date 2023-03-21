Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs

CEO Andy Jassy in a memo to employees stated that while it was a difficult decision, it was necessary for the long-term success of the company.
Amazon has announced a second round of layoffs across various departments like AWS, people, experience, technology, advertising etc, a move affecting 9,000 jobs in the company.
"I’m writing to share that we intend to eliminate about 9,000 more positions in the next few weeks—mostly in AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch. This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term," said Jassy.
"Given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount. The overriding tenet of our annual planning this year was to be leaner while doing so in a way that enables us to still invest robustly in the key long-term customer experiences that we believe can meaningfully improve customers’ lives and Amazon as a whole," he added.
Last year, the company had announced the elimination of almost 18,000 roles. This comes at a time when the tech industry is suffering severely with companies like Twitter, Microsoft and Meta also laying off several thousand employees across the world.