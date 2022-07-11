Amazon encourages independent music artists with the launch of Alexa Originals

Amazon today announced the launch of Alexa Originals, an exclusive selection of fresh songs by four independent artists from India. This initiative not only gives budding artists an opportunity to reach millions of Alexa users in India, but also provides a new entertainment experience to customers. Users can now listen to ‘Besabar’ by Lisa Mishra, ‘Bikhre’ from Vibha Saraf, ’Saathi’ and an instrumental track from Gulraj Singh, and ‘Downtown’ by Diesby as part of Alexa Originals. Just say “Alexa, start originals” or request a specific song by saying, “Alexa, start Bikhre from Originals” and enjoy.