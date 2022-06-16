Amazon Fashion celebrates Pride Month 2022 with a new campaign #OpenStreetHarPalFashionable

This digital destination is a specially curated platform where anyone can contribute and challenge these biases of the fashion and beauty world.
Amazon Fashion launches its latest digital campaign called #OpenStreetHarPalFashionable to create a safe space for people to discuss the countless biases they face around their fashion choices; style, skin tone, body types and body shapes. Biases are so ingrained in society that it encourages doubts about oneself. The #OpenStreetHarPalFashionable is a digital location created on Instagram. It is a digital address where anyone can check-in, share their experiences to celebrate and express themselves through fashion and beauty.
The campaign has been executed by Kinnect, a digital marketing agency. The first leg of the campaign saw influencers across categories share their #OpenStreetHarPalFashionable stories. From vitiligo to stretch marks, face scars to acid burns, and even hairy arms and legs – these influencers expressed themselves to break society's stereotypes around fashion and positively embrace their true selves. Influencers such as Sushant Divgikr, Trinetra, Prarthana have shared their support for this campaign.
The platform is completely a safe space where anyone, irrespective of inhibitions or judgements, can share and celebrate their experiences and move past the obsolete society created fashion and beauty standards.
Ravi Desai, head of marketing, Amazon India, has this to say about the campaign - “The hallmark of fashion and beauty is self-expression. Fashion and beauty, naturally lend themselves to individual expression, diversity of perspectives and represent and include unique consumer needs. Our ambition was to elevate Har Pal Fashionable beyond the construct of ‘looking and feeling good’, which meant having a greater representation and inclusion of unique consumer identities that are not considered mainstream for Fashion and Beauty. This communication aims to speak to a diverse set of consumers by looking past preconceived notions of gender, age, race, income, sexuality, language, and religion (among other things. The campaign breaks on 4/26 and is slated to be live on TV and Digital media.”
Speaking on the campaign association, Sushant Divgikar AKA Rani Ko-He-Nur Singer, Influencer, Actor and Equal Rights Champion, said, “As people, we are innately quick to make judgements on and about others. This campaign breaks all these unnecessary stereotypes around fashion and expression through garments. I’m just so glad to be a part of it because, as everyone knows, I have been challenging these gender norms and stereotypes in fashion for a decade and a half now! I only intend to slay harder every day!“
Commenting on the campaign, Mithun Mukherjee, executive creative director at Kinnect said, “Amazon Fashion, an inclusive brand, wanted to create a conversation around the importance of inclusivity in fashion. For us, the conversation began with a single word - safety. Could we somehow empower our audience to feel safe being themselves without fearing judgment? Hence, we created a virtual space - The Open Street - to start a movement that helps break the barriers of fashion biases. A pin on Instagram that one could tag as their location and know they were among friends and familiars - ones who will not judge and encourage you to embrace who you really are.”
The campaign has already garnered over 2 million plus reach across Instagram.