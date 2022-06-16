Amazon Fashion celebrates Pride Month 2022 with a new campaign #OpenStreetHarPalFashionable

Commenting on the campaign, Mithun Mukherjee, executive creative director at Kinnect said, “Amazon Fashion, an inclusive brand, wanted to create a conversation around the importance of inclusivity in fashion. For us, the conversation began with a single word - safety. Could we somehow empower our audience to feel safe being themselves without fearing judgment? Hence, we created a virtual space - The Open Street - to start a movement that helps break the barriers of fashion biases. A pin on Instagram that one could tag as their location and know they were among friends and familiars - ones who will not judge and encourage you to embrace who you really are.”

The campaign has already garnered over 2 million plus reach across Instagram.