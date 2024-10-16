Amazon launches new capabilities to demand-side platform, marketing cloud

At the annual Amazon Ads event unBoxed, being held at Austin, Texas, the company announced new capabilities and advancements to Amazon Demand-Side Platform (DSP) and Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC). Designed for full-funnel optimisation, measurement, and management, these enhancements offer advertisers precise audience reach to help drive growth across every stage of the marketing funnel.

"At Amazon Ads, our deep understanding of the customer journey gives brands the ability to precisely reach and engage audiences across every stage of the marketing funnel—and measure the outcomes of those engagements," said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Ads India. "With the new suite of capabilities across Amazon DSP and Amazon Marketing Cloud, we are equipping advertisers with powerful yet intuitive tools that provide a comprehensive view of the customer journey, enabling streamlined campaign planning, and optimization tailored to their business goals."

New capabilities available in India include:

Amazon Demand-Side Platform (DSP):

New user experience: Amazon DSP is launching a new user experience with streamlined workflows to enable campaign creation in just a few clicks. In early tests, the new consolidated display line-item feature reduced campaign setup time by 75%. Advertisers can also leverage new frequency cap controls and reporting to manage ad exposure across channels, campaigns, and devices. These controls have saved advertisers up to 26% of their campaign budgets from spending on duplicate impressions and drove up to 21% incremental reach.

Enhanced interoperability: Amazon Ads is also launching an ads data manager –an easy-to-use interface enabling advertisers to securely upload their signals once, and then use them across Amazon DSP and AMC to engage relevant audiences, measure conversions, and optimize campaigns.

New Performance+ tactics: Performance+, the automated optimisation feature within Amazon DSP, uses predictive AI to automate campaign setup, audience relevancy, and optimisation for lower-funnel goals like customer acquisition. Advertisers using Performance+ have seen a 51% improvement in customer acquisition costs on average. New tactics include remarketing and retention.

Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC):

New AMC solutions: AMC introduces new no-code capabilities in an intuitive interface— any Amazon advertiser can use AMC to quickly uncover advanced audience and measurement insights, and optimize their campaigns. New features include high-value audience analysis and optimal frequency solution.

Long-term sales insights: With long term sales insights, brands can estimate the expected sales over the next year based on how effectively their campaign moves new-to-brand shoppers down the purchase funnel.

Long-term sales insights are currently in closed beta in the U.S. and will be available to advertisers in India in open beta later this year.