Amazon launches Prime Video Mobile Edition at INR 599 per year

Prime Video, India’s most loved entertainment hub has launched Prime Video Mobile Edition at ₹599 per year. This single-user, mobile-only video annual plan offers everyone access to high-quality entertainment exclusively on their mobile devices, and will now be available to all customers in India. Users can sign-up for this plan via the Prime Video app (on Android) or website.
Created especially for a mobile-first country like India, Prime Video Mobile Edition is a major step towards making premium entertainment across languages as ubiquitous as smartphones in the country. With this move, Prime Video is expanding the accessibility of Prime Video Mobile Edition, which launched last year as a telco-partnered product in collaboration with Bharti Airtel (“Airtel”).
Prime Video Mobile Edition provides Standard Definition (SD) quality streaming to customers, giving them a chance to explore and watch Prime Video’s rich catalogue of Indian and international movies, Amazon Originals, LIVE cricket including the keenly-awaited upcoming India v/s New Zealand Men’s cricket series in November 2022, and much more, on their mobile devices, all for ₹599 per year. Customers can continue to enjoy all Prime Video features such as X-ray powered by IMDb, and downloads for offline viewing with Prime Video Mobile Edition.
Talking about the launch, Gaurav Gandhi, vice president, Prime Video India said, “Over the last 6 years we have seen a huge growth for Prime Video in India. With viewers from 99% of the country’s pin codes, the service has become the preferred destination for premium content. Guided by our mission of making high quality entertainment even more accessible across the country, we are excited to launch Prime Video Mobile Edition’s annual plan. This worldwide-first innovation saw an incredible response from Indian consumers when we launched via a telecom association last year, and building on that success we are extending its access, with it now being made available directly for subscription through Prime Video’s app and website.”
Commenting on the launch, Kelly Day, vice president, International, Prime Video said, “India is one of our fastest growing and most engaged locales worldwide. Our success in the country can be attributed to innovations that are focused on creating an exceptional entertainment experience for customers. In fact, India is turning into an innovation hub for Prime Video. An initiative like Prime Video Mobile Edition, that had its genesis in India, is now being rolled out across multiple countries in Latin America and South East Asia. We are confident that the new Prime Video Mobile Edition annual plan will further help accelerate the growth of our India business and give an even larger customer base access to the high-quality content on the service. With this launch we look forward to entertaining every Indian with our popular on-demand entertainment content and live sports.”
Customers can go to the Prime Video App (on Android) or PrimeVideo.com to buy an annual subscription to Prime Video Mobile Edition. They can then enjoy Prime Video’s full catalogue of exclusive content on a mobile device of their choice.
Customers who want to enjoy the complete Prime Video experience including multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD in addition to having access to all Prime benefits including free fast delivery on Amazon.in, ad-free music with Prime Music, Prime Reading and other Prime benefits, can continue to sign-up or upgrade any time to Prime plans for ₹1499 annually.