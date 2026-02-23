Amazon opens MCP Server beta for AI-led ad workflows

Amazon Ads has launched its Model Context Protocol (MCP) Server in open beta, introducing a new way for AI agents to interact with its advertising APIs. The announcement was made at the IAB Annual Leadership Meeting.

The MCP Server enables AI platforms such as Claude, ChatGPT and Gemini to connect to Amazon’s advertising stack through natural language prompts. According to Amazon, the server acts as a translation layer, converting conversational inputs into structured API calls.

Paula Despins, VP of Ads Measurement at Amazon Ads, described it as a 'translation layer' that turns conversational prompts into structured API calls.

The development reflects a broader shift towards automation in digital advertising, where AI systems increasingly support campaign creation, reporting and optimisation.

However, the current beta version implements only the 'Tools' component of the MCP specification, with other elements such as Resources and Prompts expected in future updates. The system also operates on asynchronous reporting cycles and limited historical data windows, depending on ad formats.

Hector AI, an Amazon Ads technology partner headquartered in India, has positioned its offering as a complementary layer built on top of Amazon’s connectivity standard. The company says its hybrid MCP architecture integrates Amazon’s infrastructure with its own pre-processed intelligence layer.

Commenting on the development, Meher Patel, founder, Hector AI, said: “Amazon's MCP launch is a genuine milestone — it standardises how AI connects to their ad platform. But connectivity is only the first step. What brands and agencies need is an intelligence layer that understands campaign hierarchies, identifies root causes automatically, and delivers actionable insights instantly. That's what Hector MCP was built to do.”

The launch comes amid increased industry focus on agent-driven advertising workflows, with platforms exploring deeper integration between AI systems and ad-tech infrastructure.