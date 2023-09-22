Amazon Prime Video prepares for ad integration in 2024, will offer ad-free option for members

Amazon Prime has undergone significant evolution. It now offers free Prime shipping on over 300 million items, with tens of millions of popular products available for free same-day or one-day delivery. During the last quarter, Amazon achieved its swiftest Prime delivery times to date. In the top 60 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, over half of Prime member orders arrived within the same day or the following day. In the first half of the year, Amazon managed to deliver over 1.8 billion units to U.S. Prime members on the same day or the next.