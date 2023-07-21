Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the biggest ever Prime Day event in India

Maximum number of Prime members shopped; big savings through sellers, brand and bank partners and fastest same day delivery speed, ever!
Amazon India announced that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever Prime Day event. Prime Day 2023 on Jul 15-16 enabled Prime members to discover joy through great deals, new launches and block buster entertainment. Thousands of sellers, brands and bank partners came together this Prime Day to offer Prime members big savings of around INR 300 crores. Prime members enjoyed fastest deliveries this Prime Day with highest number of same day deliveries. 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most Tier 1 & 2 cities were delivered in less than two days. This Prime Day event witnessed strong growth in Prime membership, and highest engagement with 14% more members shopping than last year’s Prime Day event.
Commenting on the success of the shopping event, Akshay Sahi, director, Prime and Delivery Experience, Amazon India said, “I would like to thank our sellers, brand partners and Prime members who helped make this Prime Day the biggest ever in India. Brands and sellers across categories received a great response from Prime members from metros and Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns across India. With the biggest product and brand launches, best deals of the year this Prime Day, we also delivered highest number of same day deliveries over past Prime Day events.”
Prime members shopped from 45,000+ new products launched by over 400+ top Indian & global brands such as OnePlus, iQOO, Realme NarzoWith, Samsung, Motorola, boAt, Sony, Allen Solly, Lifestyle, Titan, Fossil, Puma, Tata, Dabur; and 2000+ new product launches from small and medium Indian businesses. Prime members from across 98% pin codes of India shopped most for front load washing machines, headphones, apparels, shoes, luxury beauty products, smart phones, baby products and much more from leading brands. Toys recorded highest ever single day sales and sold an average of 1.8 Toys/second, highest sales on Home Appliances and Kitchen products like mixer grinders, water purifiers and water heaters and more than 600 brands grew by 2x during Prime Day on Amazon Fresh.
This Prime Day, ~5 smartphones got sold every second with 70% of the demand coming from Tier 2 & 3 cities; foldable smartphones grew 25x and an overwhelming response from Prime members on the newly launched smartphones (OnePlus Nord 3 5G, Samsung Galaxy M34 5G, Motorola Razr 40 Series, Realme Narzo 60 Series and iQOO Neo 7 Pro 5G). In Fashion and Beauty, Prime members ordered a new pair of shoes every 0.4 second, purchased handbag every 1.6 second and were delighted with great deals across top brands, including, Marks & Spencer, Tommy Hilfiger, Ray- Ban, Biba and Levi’s.
“We are delighted by the success of Galaxy M34 5G, which emerged as the No. 1 selling smartphone amongst the new launches on Amazon Prime Day. Galaxy M34 5G, an Amazon Specials, continues the successful legacy of Galaxy M Series. It showcases the trust customers have in our brand and demonstrates how our commitment to ground breaking innovation continues to resonate with consumers,” said, Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India.
Prime members loved buying unique products from Small and Medium Businesses (SMB) as these saw a strong sale. SMBs on Amazon.in received 20 orders every second during this Prime Day event. Over 90,000 SMB sellers received orders from Prime members across 19,000+ pin codes in India. Over 15,000 SMBs saw their best ever sales during Prime Day 2023. Over 14,000 new SMBs (launched in 2023) got orders, and of these, over 500 SMBs saw their best ever sales day during this Prime Day. Small business focused programs like Launchpad (a program designed to boost small businesses on the marketplace) and Local Shops launched over 800 new products.
45% of Prime members shopped with Amazon Pay this Prime Day of which 82% were from Tier 2 & 3 cities and towns. 1 in 4 Prime members used Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card to shop during Prime Day event. Amazon Pay’s recently launched the travel store with a 5% unlimited cashback for Prime members with the Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card. Through the Prime Day event, customer booked approximately 1.6 crore kms of domestic and international flights during this Prime Day.
Amazon Business witnessed a 56% sales growth (vs Prime Day 2022), including 2x growth in Electronics, 1.7x growth in office furniture and 1.4x growth in kitchen products and appliances.
(We got this information in a press release).