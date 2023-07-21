Amazon Prime Day 2023 is the biggest ever Prime Day event in India

Amazon India announced that the 7th edition of Prime Day was the biggest ever Prime Day event. Prime Day 2023 on Jul 15-16 enabled Prime members to discover joy through great deals, new launches and block buster entertainment. Thousands of sellers, brands and bank partners came together this Prime Day to offer Prime members big savings of around INR 300 crores. Prime members enjoyed fastest deliveries this Prime Day with highest number of same day deliveries. 1 in 3 orders in metros were delivered before Prime Day got over, and 1 in 2 orders across most Tier 1 & 2 cities were delivered in less than two days. This Prime Day event witnessed strong growth in Prime membership, and highest engagement with 14% more members shopping than last year’s Prime Day event.