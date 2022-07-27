Amazon Prime Video’ Blockbuster Entertainment for Prime Day 2022 India enthralls audiences Worldwide!

All the movies released during the lead-up to Prime Day saw great consumer response, becoming some of the most watched films in their respective languages in just a few days. Within just 3 days of its launch on Prime Video, JugJugg Jeeyo, became one of the most watched Hindi movies of 2022 on the service, with audiences in over 210 countries and territories tuning in to watch the film. Sarkaru Vaari Paata (Telugu) was loved by audiences across the country. The film received huge pan-India viewership, and in fact over 60% of the movie’s viewers were from outside home states. With this Prime Video continued its mission of helping expand the linguistic palette of viewers in India and giving great content unprecedented reach.