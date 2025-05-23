Amazon rolls out AI audio summaries for products

Amazon is now testing AI-powered short-form audio summaries on certain product detail pages, the e-commerce giant announced. This initiative marks the company's latest step in integrating artificial intelligence across its platforms.

The new feature provides concise product summaries generated by an AI analysis of product information, customer reviews, and other relevant data found online.

Currently, this feature is available to a limited group of customers in the U.S., with plans for wider rollout to more products and users in the coming months. Users can access these audio summaries by tapping a "Hear the highlights" button within the Amazon shopping app.

Amazon has been increasing its focus on AI integration throughout its operations. Recently, the company updated Alexa+ with generative AI capabilities and introduced AI tools like Rufus, a generative AI-powered shopping assistant, and shopping guides, which offer guidance and product recommendations on its website.

This move aligns with a broader trend among major tech companies, including Google and Meta, who are rapidly deploying new AI-driven features and updates to consumers, spurred by the growing popularity of AI applications like OpenAI's ChatGPT. Last month, OpenAI itself enhanced ChatGPT's web search features to improve online shopping by offering personalized product recommendations with images, reviews, and direct purchase links.