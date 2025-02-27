Amazon unveils Alexa+, a new and improved version of Alexa

Amazon on Wednesday introduced Alexa+, an upgraded version of its voice assistant powered by generative AI. Designed to be more conversational, personalised, and proactive, Alexa+ enhances the user experience by enabling seamless interactions and task automation.

Alexa+ leverages advanced LLMs for natural interactions and automates tasks like smart home management, reservations, music playback, and online shopping. It can act independently, handling services like repairs. Amazon’s new “experts” system integrates third-party platforms, enabling Alexa+ to manage tasks seamlessly across multiple services.

The upgraded version personalises user experiences by remembering preferences and interactions. Users can input details like dietary needs for a customised experience. Amazon prioritises privacy with a secure infrastructure and an Alexa Privacy Dashboard for managing interactions.

Alexa+ costs $19.99 per month but is free for Prime members. It launches in the U.S. soon, with early access for select Echo Show devices. A broader rollout follows later in 2025, including India, where it is expected to enhance smart home experiences. Amazon aims to redefine digital assistance globally.