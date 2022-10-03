Amazon.in launches a live video and interactive shopping experience with Amazon Live

In addition, over 2 million customers have walked into their nearest Amazon Easy store and availed assisted shopping on Amazon.in. This includes over 1 million new to Amazon customers in 2022 from across the country. Amazon Easy offers assisted shopping experience to new to online customers; they can walk into Amazon Easy stores and avail end-to-end help in shopping, from the store owner which includes account creation, browsing, purchase and returns. The service is targeted towards customers facing transaction barriers like lack of trust, lack of access to the internet, unavailability of payment instruments, or logistics coverage in underserved geographies. Over the last six years, Amazon has set up a network of close to 1 lakh Amazon Easy stores across the country – consisting of exclusive stores that were setup for offering assisted shopping on Amazon as their core service and existing mom & pop stores, banking, and other e-governance touchpoints. Available as a franchise option, Amazon empowers small businesses and entrepreneurs in remote geographies to help new-to-online customers shop on Amazon.in, while also giving them an extra source of income and an opportunity to provide a livelihood for others.